Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr plans to run for governor in 2026

Herschel Walker Campaigns For Senator Of Georgia With Nikki Haley GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks at a campaign event for Republican Senate Candidate for Georgia, Hershel Walker on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — ATLANTA — GA Attorney General Chris Carr announces that he’s running for governor in 2026, becoming the first major candidate from either party to announce a bid.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says he’s running for governor in 2026. The Republican’s announcement Thursday makes him the first major candidate from either party in the race. Carr got his start into politics when he joined U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s staff in 2004 and became Isakson’s Chief of Staff in 2007.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp is limited to two terms.

It’s early to announce a 2026 candidacy, but Carr started lining up donors for a run more than a year ago. Carr has been attorney general since 2016, and Republican lawmakers have given him increasing powers to directly prosecute criminals. Carr has aligned closely with Kemp, but could face opposition from President-elect Donald Trump in a primary election.

Other potential Republican contenders include Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.


