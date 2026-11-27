WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is abusing the grand jury process in an effort to unmask social media users anonymously criticizing its immigration enforcement tactics, civil rights attorneys claim in a federal court filing Friday.

A federal class action, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, seeks a court order enjoining the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security from conducting a "bad-faith investigation" that violates the anonymous individuals' First Amendment free speech rights.

The scope of the investigation remains a mystery, but the ACLU says government lawyers have issued dozens of grand jury subpoenas seeking to identify critics and provide their personal information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

ACLU attorneys sued on behalf of four unnamed social media users, asking the district court in Washington to block subpoenas seeking account information for users of social media companies, including Meta, Bluesky and X, formerly known as Twitter. Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the ACLU case's unsealing on Wednesday.

Boasberg scheduled a Jan. 6 hearing for arguments on the ACLU’s request for a preliminary injunction against the government. The administration has until Dec. 14 to respond in writing to the ACLU’s allegations.

Spokespeople for DHS and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office in Washington didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin are named as defendants in the ACLU's lawsuit.

ACLU lawyers say Pirro's office has used the term “Investigation 18” to describe efforts to identify and obtain the personal information.

"The investigation," the ACLU says, “is a bad-faith fishing expedition initiated to gather intrusive intelligence and facilitate retaliation against dissenters.”

The ACLU says its lawsuit in Washington is the “first systemic civil challenge, and the first case that will be litigated in public view, to the Trump administration’s abuse of grand jury unmasking subpoenas.”

"The government is weaponizing the grand jury process to retaliate against people for expressing their political views online," ACLU attorney Laura Moraff said in a statement.

The ACLU argues that the subpoenas to social media platforms are part of a broader pattern of intimidation. DHS has sent hundreds of administrative subpoenas to tech companies in the past year to seek information about online ICE critics, the ACLU says.

The civil rights organization says the Trump administration has shifted to using grand jury subpoenas — a more secretive process — after encountering pushback to the administrative subpoenas from users and tech companies.

The ACLU lawsuit's plaintiffs include a Bluesky user who wrote about an ICE-related shooting in New York by posting: “Burn ICE to the ground. Burn DHS to the ground. Salt the earth.” Another plaintiff is a college student whose posts on X included an expletive directed at DHS, ICE and Trump.

“Defendants’ rampant use of subpoenas to unmask critics of the federal government is occurring against the backdrop of repeated suggestions that Defendants are building a database of dissenters,” ACLU lawyers wrote.

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