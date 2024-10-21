Week 7 instant takeaways: Goff for MVP? Stop trying to fix the Chiefs, Watson saga continues | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways & reactions to Week 7 of NFL action. The duo start with highlighting a few of the most important games from Sunday, including the Sunday night showdown between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions' heroic win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs proving we can stop worrying about them and Deshaun Watson's brutal injury in Cleveland and why it complicates an already complicated situation even further.

Next, Fitz and Frank cover the rest of the games from the Sunday slate, including a statement win for the Seattle Seahawks, Jordan Love besting C.J. Stroud, the Miami Dolphins running out the clock until Tua returns, the Saquon Barkley revenge game and much more.

Finally, Fitz and Frank give their final predictions for the Monday night double-header featuring the Baltimore Ravens heading to Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Arizona Cardinals.

(00:40) New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(9:25) Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

(18:45) Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

(30:10) Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

(43:10) Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

(45:20) New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(46:40) Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders

(49:45) Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams

(53:50) Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

(55:55) Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

(56:55) Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

(59:45) Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers

(1:01:45) Monday night preview

