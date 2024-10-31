Week 10 Race for the Case & Bryce Underwood's recruitment | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about two vastly different NIL approaches between Pitt and Bryce Underwood's recruitment. They break down a recent piece by Dellenger about Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi saying he pulled back on NIL funds to players. They then juxtapose that with the massive amounts of money being thrown at top 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood to potentially play at Michigan.

Additionally, they react to recent news from the College Football Playoff committee that they will not be avoiding rematches during their seeding process. They also share the results of the Iowa water tasting contest, more pizza problems, and Race for the Case.

(0:39) College Football Playoff rematches

(19:30) Pitt's NIL strategy

(29:36) Bryce Underwood's recruitment

(41:47) Intriguing Games of Week 10

(47:42) Ames water and another pizza story

(53:21) Race for the Case

