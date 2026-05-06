Veteran accused of trying to kill wife added to Tennessee's Most Wanted list

(STEWART COUNTY, Tenn.) -- An Army Special Forces veteran accused of trying to kill his wife then fleeing into the woods has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list, authorities said Wednesday, as a manhunt involving state and federal agencies continues.

Craig Berry, 53, went into the woods near his home in Dover on May 1 after allegedly shooting his wife, according to the Stewart County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic altercation at his residence around 1:30 a.m. on May 1, and Berry was gone before deputies arrived, authorities said. His wife was transported to a medical facility, according to the sheriff's office, which did not provide details on her condition.

He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic assault, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Berry is an Army Special Forces veteran with "extensive military training," according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which on Tuesday also issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect.

He has "extensive training in survival tactics," the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said, warning that it could be a "lengthy process" to capture him.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the search, the sheriff's office said. State troopers have employed helicopters in the manhunt.

Berry was last seen in the wooded area near Old Paris Landing in Dover on May 2, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He is armed with "at least one handgun" and may have taken extra ammunition, Stewart County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paulette Redman said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Berry, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering $2,500.

Authorities said he is 5'11" and 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was captured by a trail camera wearing camouflage clothing, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Stewart County Sheriff's Office at 931-232-6863.

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