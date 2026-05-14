Tourist charged after allegedly throwing rock at endangered seal in Hawaii

(MAUI, Hawaii) -- A tourist on vacation in Maui has been arrested and charged for allegedly throwing a large rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, has been charged with harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal by throwing a large rock at the seal's head, in violation of the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii.

Lytvynchuk was filmed walking along the shoreline in the Lahaina area of Maui on May 5, tracking the movements of a Hawaiian monk seal, known as Lani, as she pushed a floating log close to the shoreline, according to prosecutors.

Lytvynchuk then picked up a large rock and threw it directly at Lani's head, prosecutors said. The rock narrowly missed Lani's nose, causing her to rear up out of the water, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses told investigators the rock was "the size of a coconut," according to court documents.

Another witness told investigators the seal "clearly seemed hurt," but Lytvynchuk did not check on the welfare of the animal before walking away, according to court documents.

Witnesses confronted Lytvynchuk, informing him they had contacted law enforcement. Lytvynchuk allegedly responded that he was "rich enough to pay the fines," before walking away, prosecutors said.

Witnesses reported that Lani remained "largely immobile for an extended period of time after the incident," causing concern over her welfare, according to prosecutors.

"The unique and precious wildlife of the Hawaiian Islands are renowned symbols of Hawaii's special place in the world and its incredible biodiversity. We are committed to protecting our vulnerable wild species, in particular endangered Hawaiian monk seals, like Lani," U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson said in a statement.

If sentenced, Lytvynchuk could face up to one year in prison for each charge and supervised release, prosecutors said.

Lytvynchuk was arrested on Wednesday and is currently in custody. He is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Thursday.

Court records do not list an attorney for Lytvynchuk.

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