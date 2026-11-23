New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he will undergo surgery later this week for a soccer injury he sustained during a friendly match with the press last week.

"I'm scared; it will be my first surgery," Mamdani said during an unrelated news conference on Monday.

Mamdani said his surgery is scheduled for Friday morning.

"I'll be down from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.," he said. "I'll be laid out for a couple of days."

While he is in surgery, First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will be mayor, Mamdani said, adding, "we will be following the legal order of operations."

The mayor previously told reporters that he tore his Achilles tendon during a soccer match against the City Hall press corps on Thursday. He has since shown up to public events on crutches, with a boot on his right foot.

Mamdani said he "did not stretch" before taking to the pitch, and that he tore the tendon soon after scoring a goal.

"I forgot that I was 35," the mayor joked during a news conference on Friday.

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