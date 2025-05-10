Jasson Domínguez becomes youngest player in Yankees history to post 3-HR game

New York Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez entered Friday with two homers in 31 games on the season. He more than doubled that total against the Athletics, and made some history in the process.

At 22 years and 91 days old, the former top prospect became the youngest player in the storied century-plus history of the Yankees to post a three-homer game. He not only went deep three times, he also did it from both sides of the plate and capped it off with his first career grand slam.

He finished the game 3-for-4 with seven RBI in a 10-2 win.

First career 2-homer game ✅

First career 3-homer game ✅



Jasson Domínguez is out of this world! pic.twitter.com/ssyNNOiTto — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

Becoming the youngest Yankee to accomplish the feat is especially notable, given that Domínguez is outpacing the shadows of Hall of Famers like Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio. For reference, Aaron Judge split his age-22 season between Single-A and High-A.

Domínguez began his night striking out swinging against A's starter Osvaldo Bido before getting his revenge with a solo homer in the third inning, then scored another run in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Against the A's bullpen, Domínguez got his second dinger against Hogan Harris then broke the game completely open with the grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado.

And that's how you add nearly 100 points to your slugging percentage in one game.

Domínguez began the game slashing .231/.328/.365 and exited it at .250/.339/.463. It was easily the best game of his young MLB career, showcasing the power that kept him on every top 100 prospect list for five years, from his time as a freshly signed teenage prospect to his days punishing Triple-A pitching.

At 22 years old, Domínguez still has plenty of time to add to his game, but the raw power is clearly there already.