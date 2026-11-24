Nearly five tons of lead azide are set to be detonated at a U.S. Army ammunition plant in Iowa on Wednesday.

The controlled detonation comes eight months after the Army said it discovered that the explosive bomb-making material being stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown had become unstable. Due to the risks of an accidental, uncontrolled detonation in packing and moving the stockpile, the Army said it determined that the safest way to dispose of the degraded lead azide was to destroy it in place.

The plan has raised concerns from the public and medical groups over the potential health impacts due to the anticipated dust plume containing some lead, a neurotoxin, and sparked a legal challenge from environmental groups.

Here's a look at how we got here.

March 12, 2026

The Army notifies the Environmental Protection Agency that there are 68 drums of potentially unstable lead azide stored in bunkers, according to a timeline of events included in a letter from EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"The Army requested technical assistance from EPA for air monitoring and off-site consequences," Macy stated.

The plant is home to the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide -- an explosive compound used as a detonating agent for other explosives.

Technicians discovered the degraded lead azide during a routine stockpile surveillance operation, the Army said. The drums containing the compound had deteriorated and the lead azide had recrystallized, "rendering the explosive material unstable due to its increased sensitivity to shock and friction," the Department of Justice stated in a court filing.

The plant pauses operations as it conducts a safety review.

March 19, 2026

The plant updates that operations remain on pause while the Army determines how to safely dispose of lead azide.

March 30, 2026

The plant resumes operations.

April 2, 2026

The EPA issues an emergency storage permits allowing the Army to continue to store the degraded lead azide, which has been reclassified as hazardous waste, at the plant while the Army evaluates treatment options, according to Macy's letter.

May 7, 2026

EPA Region 7 posts a public notice of the emergency permit to continue storing lead azide containers at the plant that is sent to state and local officials, according to Macy's letter.

May 11, 2026

EPA Region 7 says in a social media post that it has issued an emergency permit over the recrystallized lead azide that is "required to protect human health and the environment, establish safe storage procedures, and to authorize the immediate storage of this hazardous waste in-place to safely manage the explosive hazard and mitigate the imminent threat to the surrounding community and the environment."

June 30, 2026

The EPA issues a second emergency storage permit for the lead azide, according to Macy's letter.

July 10, 2026

The plant publicly announces the extension of its emergency permit to store the lead azide "as it continues to work toward a safe disposal solution."

Sept. 29, 2026

The EPA issues a third emergency storage permit, authorizing continued storage of the lead azide through Dec. 26.

Oct. 8, 2026

The Army announces it will host a public open house on Oct. 15 to "address upcoming safety operations to dispose of lead azide via controlled detonation on the installation in November."

"Because transporting the material off-site poses an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation, the Army determined that the safest course of action is to neutralize the material on-site via an intentional, controlled detonation," the Army says.

Oct. 15, 2026

Nearly 200 Middletown residents and community leaders attend the open house, according to the Army, which says that the planned detonation will occur sometime in late November.

"The Army prioritized developing a scientifically validated, fully coordinated safety plan before engaging the public. Now that advanced explosive and scientific modeling is complete, we are sharing these detailed plans with the community prior to executing the safe destruction of the material," the Army says.

Nov. 13, 2026

The EPA issues a permit authorizing the "in-place, controlled, intentional detonation." The permit expires on Feb. 11, 2027.

Nov. 15, 2026

The Army issues a public advisory alerting that the controlled detonation will occur in five days, on Nov. 20 at approximately noon CT. The advisory notes that the "detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground. Lead is toxic to humans and animals." The advisory includes two maps detailing the areas of potential lead dust exposure in the air and on surfaces. Residents in the Middletown City Park neighborhood are advised to evacuate due to the potential for window damage from the blast.

Nov. 16, 2026

The EPA deploys a field team to conduct sampling before, during and after the detonation, according to Macy's letter.

Nov. 18, 2026

The Army issues updated projection maps for the dust plume.

Some residents gather near the plant to protest the planned detonation, raising concerns about potential health risks and asking for more transparency.

Nov. 19, 2026

Some Iowa officials, including Sen.-elect Josh Turek and Gov.-elect Rob Sand, express concerns about the Army's plan, how it was communicated to the public and risk of potential lead exposure.

"If it isn't as safe as possible to do this tomorrow, it shouldn't happen tomorrow," Sand says.

Iowa environmental groups file a petition for review against the EPA, challenging the permit authorizing the detonation, as well as an emergency motion seeking to halt the operation in a federal appeals court.

The Army postpones the detonation to Nov. 23, saying it will "continue to actively engage with state and local officials throughout the region to distribute accurate, up-to-date information."

The federal appeals court issues an administrative stay of the permit pending its ruling on the emergency motion.

Nov. 20, 2026

The Army, EPA and Department of Health and Human Services say in a joint statement that they are "working together to ensure that the controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa is conducted in the safest fashion possible."

"Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized," the statement continues.

Nov. 21, 2026

The Justice Department notifies in a court filing in response to the emergency motion that the Army intends to move forward with its plan, citing an "immediate risk" that those materials could "spontaneously explode," while arguing that the Army has the authority to move forward without the permit. The DOJ says incoming cold weather has "dramatically increased the risk of an uncontrolled explosion and threat to public safety."

Nov. 22, 2026

The Army postpones the detonation to Nov. 25 to "allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced."

Nov. 23, 2026

President Donald Trump says he has ordered the military to hold off on the planned detonation until the federal appeals court and Sand, the incoming Iowa governor, sign off on it.

The appeals court denies the environmental group's emergency motion and lifts the administrative stay on the permit, clearing the way for the detonation.

"We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army's planned detonation of the stores of degraded lead azide. However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: the degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion, which would occur without the benefit of the safety measures that the Permit puts in place," the opinion stated.

The Army says the "extensively mitigated, carefully controlled detonation" will proceed as previously scheduled on the morning of Nov. 25, "based on forecast wind conditions."

Nov. 24, 2026

The Army announces during a news conference that the detonation is scheduled to occur at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Nov. 25.

An Army public advisory recommends that all residents of Middletown and the "immediate surrounding impacted areas" start evacuating. The evacuation zone includes a 5-mile cone extending southwest of the plant. It also issues new maps of the potential lead exposure.

The Iowa National Guard is providing up to 100 soldiers to help with evacuation efforts, according to the Iowa governor's office.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issues a disaster emergency proclamation for several counties to activate the "disaster response and recovery aspects" of the detonation.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe activates the state's emergency operation center in response to the controlled detonation, calling it a "proactive measure to ensure all resources are available if necessary."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.