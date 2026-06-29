Inmates take control of a North Carolina jail after overpowering correctional staff

WINDSOR, N.C. — Inmates seized control of parts of a regional jail in eastern North Carolina on Monday after overpowering correctional staff, authorities said.

Three guards and 88 inmates were inside the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor when the takeover occurred at about 5 a.m., prompting an immediate response from local, state and federal authorities, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement posted on social media.

There was no immediate threat to the general public, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said in the statement. Windsor is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

Inmates took two guards captive and the third guard escaped. Negotiations led to the release of 18 inmates and the two guards at about 9:30 a.m., the statement said. Another large group of inmates was released a short time later.

The statement said the two guards were released “without further injury,” but did not elaborate. Authorities have not specified how many people remain inside the facility.

Jail administrators and multiple law enforcement agencies were working toward a quick, peaceful resolution and restoration of full control of the jail.

“Our top priority is the safety of our staff, inmates, and the surrounding community,” Ruffin said.

A secure perimeter was established around the detention center and the public was asked to avoid the immediate area, Ruffin said.

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