Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies, team announces

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay has died at age 65, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Colts released the following statement:

<i>W</i><i>e are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.</i> <i>Some of Jim’s fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim’s love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.</i> <i>Jim’s generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim’s passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit.</i> — Indianapolis Colts

Irsay took over the Indianapolis Colts in 1997.

The team sent out condolences to Irsay’s entire family and everyone who knew him.

Reactions from around the country have poured in after news of Irsay’s passing.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued statements about Irsay.

<i>I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay. Jim was a passionate Colts fan whose love for the game of football was only matched by his love for music. He brought a unique spirit and energy into the room and had an unmistakable presence. Jim’s boldness defined his legacy, not just as the steward of the Colts, but as someone who never shied away from being unapologetically himself. His contributions to our league and his compassion for his community will leave a lasting mark. On behalf of my family, and the entire New England Patriots organization, I extend our deepest condolences to the Irsay family, the Colts organization, and all who knew and loved him.</i> — Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots

<i>I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing. He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend, #18</i> — Peyton Manning

The Las Vegas Raiders also issued a statement after news of the passing of Irsay.

<i>The Raiders Family was saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Irsay, Owner of the Indianapolis Colts and one of professional football’s most passionate stewards.</i> <i>Jim’s love of the Colts and appreciation for the NFL was evident in his tireless efforts to promote and improve the game, and his commitment to the Indianapolis community and generosity in his philanthropic efforts touched countless lives.</i> <i>The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and the entire Irsay family at this time.</i> — Las Vegas Raiders

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a statement: