'I was foolish': Bill Gates denies wrongdoing after latest release of Epstein files

(NEW YORK) -- Microsoft founder Bill Gates is speaking out publicly for the first time since the latest release by the Department of Justice of nearly three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, saying he was "foolish" to spend time with the late convicted sex predator.

In an interview with 9News Australia, Gates denied any wrongdoing involving Epstein, including unfounded allegations made against the tech billionaire in draft emails Epstein wrote in 2013 that were included in the latest tranche of documents released by the DOJ on Friday.

"Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. Ah, that email was never sent. The email is false," Gates said in the interview, conducted in Australia and broadcast on Wednesday. "So, I don't know what his thinking was there. It just reminds me that every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize I did that."

Gates, 70, spoke out after his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, said in an interview with NPR's Wild Card podcast, set to air on Thursday, that Bill Gates and other wealthy men named in the Epstein files should answer questions about their association with him.

"Whatever questions remain there ... those questions are for those people, and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me," French Gates said in an excerpt of the interview released by NPR.

French Gates, who finalized her divorce from Bill Gates in 2021, said the details in the latest tranche of files made public brought back memories of "some very, very painful times" in her marriage. She has previously said that her ex-husband's association with Epstein was one factor of many that led her to seek their divorce.

In the interview with 9News Australia, Gates said he first met Epstein in 2011, which was after Epstein's 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Gates said he thought Epstein could introduce him to other wealthy people who might donate to the Gates Foundation, which has donated billions of dollars globally to "improve health, alleviate extreme poverty, and advance gender equality," according to its website.

"It's factually true that I was only at dinners. I never went to the island, I never met any women," Gates said of his association with Epstein, referring to the latter's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein allegedly sexually exploited dozens of young women and girls. "And the more that comes out, the more clear it will be that, although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior."

"The focus was always he [Epstein] knew a lot of very rich people and he was always saying he could get them to give money to global health," Gates added. "You know, in retrospect, that was a dead end, and I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of many people who regret ever knowing him."

Asked by ABC about the latest DOJ disclosure in the Epstein case, a spokesperson for Bill Gates said, "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

Gates was in Australia partly for vacation and partly on behalf of the Gates Foundation to encourage the Australian government to commit more funds to eradicating preventable childhood diseases.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.