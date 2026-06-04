High school graduation shooting kills 18-year-old, wounds 3, including 11-year-old

(FAIRFIELD, Calif.) -- A teenager was killed and three people were wounded, including an 11-year-old, when gunfire erupted outside a high school graduation ceremony in Northern California, according to police.

The shooting took place at about 7:15 p.m. local time Wednesday in the parking lot of Fairfield High School after a ceremony ended there for Sem Yeto High School graduates, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Four victims were shot, police said. An 18-year-old died while an 11-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 25-year-old were injured, police said.

It's not clear if the 18-year-old was a graduating student.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Authorities did not immediately comment on the suspect or suspects involved.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said in a statement, "Our thoughts are with the individuals affected and as soon as we have more details we will share that."

ABC News' Bennett Garcia contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.