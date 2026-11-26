Thanksgiving storms brought foul weather to the East Coast and other parts of the U.S. on Thursday, causing coastal flooding and power outages and prompting the postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

High winds and flooding hammered both coasts, snarling holiday travel. More than 800,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon, with the majority in East Coast states, according to the outage tracking website poweroutage.us. By midday, 1,700 flights to or from U.S. destinations were delayed and more than 400 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Macy's postponed the annual Thanksgiving parade until Saturday because of concerns about how the parade's massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers.

Heavy rain and high winds hit the East Coast

A major storm pounded sections of the East Coast with torrential rain, high winds and flooding. All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency, declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night, as were parts of New York, following a declaration from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Two people had to be rescued from their cars in New York City because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning. He cautioned people not to walk, bike or drive through flooded areas.

“There is no destination worth your safety,” Mamdani said.

The storms also flooded coastal villages and cities from North Carolina through New Jersey as high tide rolled in. Roads were closed, and emergency workers were rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

Avalon, New Jersey, was seeing some of the worst flooding in its history, Borough of Avalon Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl said.

“Not quite Hurricane Sandy,” Wahl said of the benchmark storm for his village on the far south end of New Jersey's Atlantic coast.

Floodwaters washed debris over the road, and a few drivers were rescued after driving around barricades into floodwaters, but no injuries were reported, Wahl said.

Lance Miller, 54, said floodwaters in his Ocean City, New Jersey, neighborhood were about a foot deep and that driving to the nearest supermarket would probably “destroy your car.”

“I wouldn’t do that, I’m a car guy,” said Miller.

Miller said he would be staying indoors and having Thanksgiving dinner with his wife and daughter. But he said some of his friends were “not so lucky” and had flooding inside their homes.

“So they’re dealing with cleanup, you know,” he said.

The Margate City Fire Department near Atlantic City, New Jersey, posted video on Facebook of water pouring through the city’s streets, even before heavy rains started.

A firefighter said the tide was coming in ferociously, even with an hour to go before its peak. Water closed in on houses, and sandbags were piled in front of businesses' doors.

The storm also prompted the temporary closure of some highways and bridges. The nearly 18-mile (29-kilometer) Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in southern Virginia was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds, while NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the two-lane highway.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm.

The storms also prompted several brief tornado warnings on Thursday, including a rare twister southeast of Seattle, Washington.

Central states see heavy snow while California faces coastal floods

A winter storm dumped heavy snow on parts of Missouri and Illinois. St. Louis recorded 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snowfall, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded 14 inches.

The ice arena in Wentzville, Missouri, saw its roof partially collapse early Thursday as heavy snow pummeled the city. The arena, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, was empty when the roof caved in at about 3 a.m., according to Wentzville’s Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lueck. It will remain closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, flooding along the Pacific coast persisted Thursday, caused by high-tide driven waves and strong winds. The conditions were expected to continue into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Record-breaking tides along the California coast forced residents to evacuate — from Humboldt County in the far north to the San Francisco Bay Area and down to Ventura County near Los Angeles.

King tides also continued surging along the West Coast.

Video showed a massive wave tearing down part of the Pacifica pier in California on Wednesday, sending it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner posted more than a dozen itinerary changes on social media Thursday morning, starting with one that said trains could not run through San Clemente “due to track damage.” It also suspended service between Irvine and Oceanside because of washouts caused by high tide conditions. Service was further shut down from San Diego north to Oceanside and up to Los Angeles International Airport.

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