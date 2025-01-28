Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the world's most active, erupts for 7th time

KILAUEA, HI — One of the world’s most active volcanoes, located in Kilauea, Hawaii, erupted for the seventh time since December, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. local time Monday, the volcano released a "small, sporadic splatter foundation," which then continued to increase in intensity until 6:41 p.m., when the eruptions began.

"Episode 7 of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption began at 6:42 p.m. HST on Jan. 27 and is currently feeding a small flow onto the crater floor," USGS said in an advisory statement posted Monday evening. "Lava fountains are 100-120 ft high and eruption is likely to last 10-20 hours."

The lava flow has covered 15-20% of the volcano’s crater floor, with additional lava flow emerging from the south side of the cone appearing at 7:35 p.m. local time.

"HVO (Hawaii Volcano Observatory) continues to closely monitor Kilauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes before then," USGS said.

USGS said that the eruption is contained within the closed area of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, but warned about the risk of volcanic gas creating a haze of "vog" — volcanic smog — entering the atmosphere.

"Water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind," USGS said in a statement.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service encouraged people to stay away from the volcano’s enclosed area, since "high levels of volcanic gas and strands of volcanic glass are among the hazards."

The eruption is under an orange warning, meaning the volcano is either currently erupting without any volcanic ash emissions, or it is "exhibiting heightened or escalating unrest with increased potential of eruption, timeframe uncertain," according to the USGS website.

The USGS has provided a live stream for viewers to monitor activity. This intermittent series of eruptions began on Dec. 23, 2024, said the agency.

There are about 170 potentially active volcanoes, including Kilauea, in the United States, according to the USGS.

