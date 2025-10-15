Family farm in Idaho faces worker shortage as Trump administration immigration raids escalate

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Labor Department is warning of a potential food crisis linked to President Trump’s immigration raids – and one family-owned farm is caught in the middle.

"The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal workforce, results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S consumers," according to a Department of Labor report submitted earlier in October.

Owyhee Produce, a third-generation agricultural business in Idaho, is now facing worker shortages in the wake of the Trump administration's increasing deportation raids.

Shay Myers, Owyhee Produce's general manager, said the farm typically has 300 workers at peak harvesting times, with roughly 82 H-2A visa employees, who are temporary, seasonal agricultural workers from abroad.

According to Myers, these seasonal workers – some from Mexico, some from South Africa and other countries – are granted a visa for up to nine months after being interviewed to determine whether they qualify. Owyhee then provides their travel to the farm, and their housing – "everything, really, when they're here except for food and clothing. That's part of the requirements," said Myers.

Given the cost and requirements, it may seem easier to hire local workers instead. Not so, according to Myers.

"We would love to hire people from here. The reality is that we can't find the numbers of people here," Myers told ABC News. "We're in a rural area, number one. Number two: This is hard work. It is difficult work, and there are lots of people that are not willing to do it."

Mauricio Sol, a seasonal worker at Owyhee, said 90% of the workforce at the farm is from Mexico, but it is becoming more difficult to find seasonal agricultural workers due to increased concerns about possible ICE raids.

"We all come on the H-2A visa program, so we come all here legally by the season, just for the season, and then we go back to Mexico," Sol told ABC News. "We usually get a lot of applications. We're not getting that many now because people is afraid of that even when they are legally here, they're getting arrested for no reason."

James O'Neill, the director of Legislative Affairs for the American Business Immigration Coalition, which describes itself as "a bipartisan coalition of over 1,700 employers and CEOs from across the country to provide a strong and unified voice seeking lasting immigration solutions," says that President Trump's immigration raids are hurting agricultural labor forces and could lead to higher food prices.

"It's absolutely impacting the labor force," O'Neill told ABC News. "Nationwide, the USDA's ag labor survey suggests that somewhere between 50 and 60 percent of our farm labor workforce is undocumented immigrants."

"And if that's the case, if we were to deport them all overnight, then that's 60% of the workforce, meaning that's 60% of the supply that's not being met without a shift in demand. And I think anyone that understands economics knows that means higher prices for them at the grocery store," O'Neill said.

A September report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service estimated that "about 40 percent" of "hired crop farmworkers lack legal immigration status."

Myers said he wants to share Owyhee's story in hopes of bringing attention to the plight faced by seasonal agricultural workers across the country, "because it's wrong not to."

"I have a voice, I have reach. I have people that will listen," Myers told ABC News. "And because I am a conservative and a Republican, people assume that I would have a different perspective here, and this is my reality."

"I love these people. I love the culture, and I love the effort that they make. And ethically, to continue to not fix this problem is absolutely completely wrong." Myers said. "We as Americans try to do the right thing. Let's do the right thing."

ABC News reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor for comment but was told that their press team was unavailable due to the ongoing government shutdown.

