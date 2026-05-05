Correspondents' dinner shooting suspect indicted by a grand jury on 4 counts

(WASHINGTON) -- Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury on four counts -- three of which he had already been charged by criminal complaint.

Those initial charges he was indicted on are attempting to assassinate the president, transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The fourth new charge is assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, according to the indictment.

The California native was tackled by law enforcement after the gunfire April 25 inside the Washington, D.C., Hilton hotel, where thousands of journalists, as well as President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet, were gathered for the annual dinner.

Allen did not reach the ballroom, where the dinner was underway. A Secret Service member was shot during the incident, but the bullet hit the agent's protective vest, officials said.

Allen -- who officials say traveled by train from California to D.C. -- allegedly left a note which said that administration officials were his targets and were "prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest," according to the criminal complaint against him.

The suspect allegedly wrote that Secret Service agents were targets "only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible," the complaint said.

Allen has not yet entered a plea.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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