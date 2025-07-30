National

Canada will recognize Palestinian state in September, Prime Minister Carney says

By CNN
World Leaders Converge In Canada For G7 Summit KANANASKIS, ALBERTA - JUNE 16: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers remarks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta. Canada is hosting this year's meeting of the world's seven largest economies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By CNN

Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Wednesday.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security,” said Carney, flanked by Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The move follows similar announcements by France, which has said it will recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the UK, which has said that it will too if Israel does not meet conditions that include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

