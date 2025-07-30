Canada will recognize Palestinian state in September, Prime Minister Carney says

Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Wednesday.

“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security,” said Carney, flanked by Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The move follows similar announcements by France, which has said it will recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the UK, which has said that it will too if Israel does not meet conditions that include agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.