National

Buckingham Palace to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and honors

By Max Foster , Lauren Kent, and CNN
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew FILE PHOTO: Prince Andrew arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, in London, England. Andrew has announced that he will no longer use titles such as Duke of York after a discussion with his brother King Charles III. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)
By Max Foster , Lauren Kent, and CNN

LONDON — Britain’s King Charles has initiated a process to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and given him notice to move to private accommodation, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

It comes as Prince Andrew has failed to quell the scandal over his association with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement continued. “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” Buckingham Palace said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!