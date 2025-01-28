Bradley Beal's wife said a heckling Suns fan made her son cry amid trade rumors

Bradley Beal’s wife revealed on Monday that a heckling Phoenix Suns fan made their son cry during the team's win over the Washington Wizards this past weekend.

Kamiah Adams-Beal shared a long message on social media on Monday detailing the incident, which she said quickly spiraled out of hand on Saturday night and resulted in arena security stepping in.

"During the game, a 'Suns fan' spent most of the night heckling my husband," she wrote, in part. "It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were OK and asked if I wanted them to say something.

"The breaking point came in the fourth [quarter] when my kids were back and the 'fan' yelled, 'Trade this bum ass b***h Beal for Jimmy Butler!' My 6-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad."

After that, Adams-Beal said that security stepped in. Further specifics on the incident are not known.

Beal has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks amid Jimmy Butler's standoff with the Miami Heat. Butler has demanded a trade out of Miami, and was suspended for a third time on Monday afternoon. Butler and the Suns reportedly have mutual interest in getting a trade done before the deadline, but it's unclear if that will be able to happen. Beal, who was dealt to Phoenix by the Washington Wizards, has a no-trade clause in his contract. If he is going to be part of the deal with Butler, he has to approve.

Beal was asked about the incident on Monday night ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he wasn’t sure what was being said, he said he nearly left the huddle during the game because of the heckling fan.

"My wife was pretty calm about it, but my son is right there. She's not going for none of that."



Suns guard Bradley Beal on his wife as she took to social media to address a fan heckling her husband to a point their six-year old was crying when the fan, according to her, said.… pic.twitter.com/TzyVoX1bO7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 28, 2025

"All I see is my wife and my son crying on the front row and my wife turning around yelling at somebody. That's never good," Beal said. "Family comes before any of this basketball s**t. I just wanted to make sure she was good. Once the security was taking care of it, we're good."

Beal has averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, though he was recently taken out of the team’s starting lineup amid a losing skid. He had nine points and four assists in their 111-109 win over the Clippers on Monday night.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6.