Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is out for the season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Thursday. Trout, who underwent knee surgery in April, suffered another meniscus tear this week that set back his rehabilitation and sidelined him for the rest of the season.

