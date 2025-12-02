Afghan national arrested over alleged bomb threat in Texas: DHS

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- Homeland Security said investigators arrested an Afghan national who allegedly made a social media post about "building a bomb" and threatened to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay's arrest took place on Nov. 25, Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary with DHS, said in a social media post Saturday.

Alokozay was arrested on state terror charges and is being held at a corrections center in Tarrant County, Texas, according to court records. He was hit with federal charges of transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

After his arrest one week ago, Alokozay confirmed to investigators that he made the statements in the video and that he deleted his TikTok account after being contacted by people who had seen his comments shared on social media, according to the criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

"He concluded that he was not afraid of deportation or getting killed," prosecutors said in their criminal complaint. "When asked why Alokozay came to the United States, he responded that it was to kill the others on the call. Alokozay stated he wanted to conduct a suicide attack on Americans, too."

It is not immediately clear when Alokozay will make his first appearance in federal court.

Alokozay's arrest came just a day before two National Guard members were allegedly shot by another Afghan national -- 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal-- in Washington, D.C.

One of the Guard members, U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, later died from her injuries. Lakanwal is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

McLaughlin alleged in an X post that Alokozay "posted a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area."

"He was arrested on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI JTTF and charged with making Terroristic Threats," she added.

Attorney information for Alokozay was not immediately available.

McLaughlin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a retainer for Alokozay.

-ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

