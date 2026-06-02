14-year-old boy goes missing in ocean in New Jersey, search ongoing: Police

(WILDWOOD, N.J.) -- The search is ongoing for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the ocean at the New Jersey shore, officials said.

An officer in Wildwood was alerted to a swimmer in distress at about 1:26 p.m. Monday, local police said, and police, lifeguards and fire department personnel were sent to the scene.

The first responders saw several people in the surf and three swimmers were helped out of the water, according to police. One swimmer was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Officials then learned that a 14-year-old boy was still missing, police noted.

More rescuers joined the search for him, according to police, and the Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police and other agencies were called in to help look by boat and helicopter.

"Conditions were very rough," Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III told ABC News, noting there were strong winds, strong currents and rough seas.

The teen has not yet been found. Search efforts are ongoing, officials said.

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