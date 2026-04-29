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Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'The British Are Coming'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- British Director (supporting, male, 50-80)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'MFWB'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Emmett Watson (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- London Jacobson (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Principal Harris (supporting, male, 45-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Late Checkout'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elliot (lead, male, 35-50)

--- Claire (lead, female, 30-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Kings of the Lake'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Club Goer (background / extra, 18+)

--- Detective Interviewees (background / extra, 18+)

--- Exotic Dancers (real people, female, gender-nonconforming, trans female (+1 more genders), 18-45)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Dinner With Strangers'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jim Townsend (lead, male, 30-40)

--- Michael Richardson (supporting, male, 50-70)

--- Ellenor Richardson (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'The Queen'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Banquet Background (background / extra, 18+)

--- General Background (background / extra, 18+)

--- Bodyguards (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $80

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Pivot'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Evan (lead, male, 22-28)

--- Natalie (lead, female, 22-28)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Atlanta

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'DemonCode'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Saul (supporting, male, 50-60)

--- Victor (lead, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $2,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

'Cookin' With Cowboys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Host (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $75,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.