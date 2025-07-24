Mother charged after 5-year-old fatally shot in DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 25-year-old mother is facing charges after her 5-year-old child was fatally shot inside a DeKalb County home Wednesday afternoon.

DeKalb County police say other children were present in the home at the time of the shooting. No other adults were there.

Blaine Clark with the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed that Lanecia Bennett is charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

“I want to be clear that she is not the one who fired the gun, but that part is still under investigation,” Clark said.

Police are urging parents to store firearms securely and out of reach of children. The investigation remains ongoing, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story