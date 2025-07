DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old child in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

DeKalb County PIO Blaine Clark says officers responded to the 4400 block of Pleasant Point Drive around 2:33 p.m.

Clark confirmed the child’s death, however, the identity of the child was not released.

Police are working to determine what led up to the child’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.