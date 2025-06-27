Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Atlanta and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Atlanta metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Portuguese

- 21,786 speakers (0.33% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Ross // Shutterstock

#9. Telugu

- 22,945 speakers (0.35% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Artush // Shutterstock

#8. Afro-Asiatic Languages

- 27,600 speakers (0.42% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#7. Hindi

- 30,454 speakers (0.46% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#6. French

- 31,115 speakers (0.47% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#5. Western Africa

- 41,481 speakers (0.62% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Kampon // Shutterstock

#4. Korean

- 43,341 speakers (0.65% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#3. Vietnamese

- 51,230 speakers (0.77% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Chinese

- 51,242 speakers (0.77% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 669,397 speakers (10.07% of population)