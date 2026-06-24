A moderate earthquake rocks Northern California, but no immediate reports of damage or injuries

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — A moderate earthquake shook a remote area of Northern California on Wednesday morning, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6, was about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely, including in the fishing city of Fort Bragg. The initial quake was centered inland about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Fort Bragg at 8:10 a.m. local time, and the USGS said it was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) deep.

Workers at Mendocino Coast Pharmacy were getting ready to open for the day when they all got quake alarms on their cellphones.

“We looked at our phones, then we looked at each other, and that’s when we felt it,” said Angie, who declined to give her last name. She described it as a rolling shake that lasted just a few seconds. “It wasn’t that big, but it was a little scary,” she said.

Andrea Medina, who works at Cafe One in Fort Bragg, said she felt it.

“Things were shaking,” she said. “But it’s done, not too strong.”

Fawnell Dale, a dispatch supervisor at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, also described the shaking as mild and said they hadn’t gotten any reports of any damage or injuries.

A 2.5 magnitude quake struck near the epicenter a few minutes later.

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