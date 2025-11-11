Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticism prompts response from President Trump

President Trump is pushing back against recent criticism from Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a long-time political ally, saying she has “lost her way.”

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what’s happened, she’s lost her way, I think.”

Greene has accused the president of focusing too heavily on foreign policy and not enough on affordability and domestic issues in the U.S. She has also been outspoken about her party’s handling of the ongoing government shutdown and has pushed for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

In response, Trump said his role requires a global outlook. “I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally,” he said, adding that Greene’s comments appear to cater “to the other side.”