Zoo Atlanta’s pandas have officially left for China

ATLANTA — After 25 years, the time has come to say goodbye to Zoo Atlanta’s panda family.

Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun officially left for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Saturday morning.

Three Zoo Atlanta team members are making the journey with them to help keep them comfortable on the flight.

The pandas’ luggage includes more than 300 pounds of bamboo, 10 pounds of fresh produce, including apples, bananas and sweet potatoes, six gallons of water and 20 pounds of leafeater biscuits.

Last weekend, Zoo Atlanta threw a Panda-Palooza goodbye party to give the community a last chance to see them before they head back.

Zoo Atlanta was one of just two zoos across the U.S. that giant pandas called home.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

“While Zoo Atlanta will certainly miss Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun, and their departure is bittersweet, they have created a momentous legacy here in Atlanta and around the world, leaving their mark not only in the hearts of their friends and fans, but on the scientific and zoological communities’ understanding of the behavior, biology, and care of this rare and treasured species,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO.