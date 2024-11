ATLANTA, GA — Fans attending the SEC championship game will be able to wet their whistle with beer and wine next month. Alcohol will be sold throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game.

In the past, such purchases were limited to guests in suites and private clubs.

The ban on alcohol sales had been put in place by the SEC to “preserve a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Several teams remain in contention for a spot in game, which will be held on December 7th.