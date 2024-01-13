Local

WWII soldier reported missing in action 80 years ago returns home to be laid to rest

WWII American Hero Hood E. Cole The funeral procession for WWII American Hero Home at Last Pfc Hood E. Cole will leave Georgia Funeral Care, in Acworth enroute to Georgia National Cemetery.

ATLANTA — A World War II soldier who had been missing in action for nearly 80 years will finally be laid to rest in his metro Atlanta hometown.

U.S. Army Private First Class Hood Cole died in Jan. 1945 while assigned to the 70th Infantry Division in France, but his family never knew what happened to him. The Army listed him as “MIA” and “unrecoverable.”

“For them to put all this effort in and bring him back and identify him and go through the full military honors, it’s just been fantastic. The only regret we have is that my grandmother didn’t live to see it,” Sgt. Rusty Midkiff said.

Cole’s family said his remains were actually found in 1978, but no one knew who he was until DNA evidence linked Cole to his family.

He will be laid to rest on the 80th anniversary of the day he enlisted in the Army.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!