World Cup team to quarantine before traveling to Atlanta because of Ebola concerns

ATLANTA — Health officials are warning the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to worsen as concerns grow ahead of next month’s World Cup events.

The head of the World Health Organization said the outbreak “will get worse before it gets better.”

Medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton said the virus is spreading faster than many public health agencies can track.

“The amount of tests that are coming back positive are significantly high, and when you see that as a public health official the main concern that they have is they’re not catching enough cases,” Sutton said.

Officials said more than 900 Ebola cases and more than 220 deaths have been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Of those, 101 cases and 10 deaths have been confirmed.

Health experts said the risk to the United States remains low.

Because of the outbreak, Congo’s national soccer team will be isolated for 21 days while training in Belgium before traveling to the United States for the World Cup. The team is scheduled to play in Atlanta on June 27.

The White House task force for the World Cup said a special exception is being made for the team as green card holders who have traveled to impacted countries within the last 21 days remain banned from entering the United States.

Sutton said players from Congo will still go through screening measures before arriving in the U.S.

“Players that are coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo are training in Europe, but right now they still have to be screened and go through the effective measures to prevent the possibility of the spread of the virus,” Sutton said.

Sutton said Ebola spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids and warned that traditional burial practices can increase the risk of transmission.

“This virus transmits via bodily fluids and many people might not be aware that after death it still is contagious, arguably it would be most contagious after death,” Sutton said.

Sutton also urged travelers attending international events to remain cautious.

“I think you should have a heightened level of awareness especially if you’re going to be intermingling with a lot of people from a lot of different places after participating in international travel,” Sutton said.