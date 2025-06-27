Local

Worker electrocuted at Atlanta construction site after contact with live power lines

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — A construction worker was injured after being electrocuted at a job site in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred at a three-story mixed-use development under construction on Lindsay Street, when the worker, who was on a 35-foot scaffold, accidentally came into contact with live power lines.

Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson Anaré Holmes said the man sustained third-degree burns, but was alert and breathing when crews arrived.

The area was evacuated as a precaution, and Georgia Power crews were called in to assist at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

