Woodstock receives more than $10M for major transportation projects

WOODSTOCK, GA — A metro Atlanta city has received more than $10 million in Georgia Department of Transportation grant funding to move forward with two major transportation projects.

Woodstock officials say the city was awarded funding for construction of the I-575/Ridgewalk Parkway Diverging Diamond Interchange.

“Our community has worked toward the Ridgewalk Diverging Diamond for years, and this award puts the final piece of funding in place,” Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said. “It’s one of the largest GDOT awards of its kind in Georgia this year, and I’m grateful to the entire GDOT team and our partners at the state for making it happen. This project is fully funded, underway, and becoming a reality. Let’s get to work.”

The city also received funding to begin engineering work on the Trickum Road Sidewalk Improvements near Little River Park, a project officials say will improve connectivity for pedestrians.

Officials say the two grants represent a significant investment in Woodstock’s transportation infrastructure.