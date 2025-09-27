Cherokee County seeks public input on $13 million I-575 interchange project

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County and the Georgia Department of Transportation are seeking public feedback on plans to create a diverging diamond interchange at the Ridgewalk exit on I-575.

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell said the project will help ease heavy traffic congestion in the area.

“We’ve got a massive portion of all of East Cherokee, as well as a large portion of North Fulton, that commute to Atlanta through this specific intersection every single day,” Caldwell said.

The $13.7 million project is scheduled to begin construction in 2028.

Officials encourage residents to submit comments and questions about the project as the design process continues.