Blasting scheduled for Woodstock park construction

WOODSTOCK, GA — The Woodstock community should expect brief traffic disruptions as construction continues on Little River Park on Friday.

Woodstock city officials said precision blasting will conduct a test blast on Friday at noon at the base of a hill inside the park near the Trickum Road roundabout.

Woodstock Parks and Recreation officials said Trickum Road in front of the park entrance will be closed for about five to 10 minutes during the blasting process.

Officials said the road will reopen once an “all clear” is given.

Additional blasting is planned June 9 through June 12, with work expected to take place each day at noon.

Construction crews are using blasting to help build the future entrance road for Little River Park.

“We can’t wait to enjoy this park with you when it’s complete in Spring 2027,” Woodstock officials said.