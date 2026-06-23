Woodstock offering free pre-approved building plans for accessory dwelling units

WOODSTOCK, GA — New housing options are coming to the city of Woodstock through a program offering free pre-approved building plans designed to make it easier and less expensive for residents to build smaller homes on their property.

The city is providing five pre-approved base building plans at no cost for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

Woodstock Community Development Director Melissa Sigmund said the program is designed to streamline the building process.

“It makes the process faster and less expensive and allows folks to have different housing options on their residence,” Sigmund said.

She said the plans have already undergone structural, architectural and zoning review, reducing both design costs and permitting timelines.

“For our residents, they have the ability to get essentially a free set of construction plans for an accessory dwelling unit,” Sigmund said.

City officials said the program was approved to help address local housing needs.

“The Pre-Approved ADU program serves as a commitment to goals that can benefit any Woodstock resident,” said Planner Cameron Dunn. “From decreasing permitting times, reducing in the cost of development, or increasing housing stock, the Community Development Department is excited to partner with UNITY Architects to roll out this service.”

Accessory dwelling units are becoming increasingly popular across Georgia and nationwide, according to city officials.

According to officials, Accessory Dwelling Units offer a range of benefits, including:

Providing housing for aging parents or adult children

Creating rental income opportunities for homeowners

Supporting more attainable and diverse housing options

Increasing property value

Offering flexible space for changing household needs

Residents can learn more or view the available plans at woodstockga.gov/adu.