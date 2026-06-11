Woodstock man accused of selling meth out of mother’s garage sentenced to prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Woodstock man accused of selling methamphetamine out of his mother’s garage has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, officials said.

James Stroud Jr., 57, pleaded guilty to 13 drug-related charges, including meth sales conducted from the garage of his mother’s home in Woodstock, prosecutors said.

Officials said narcotics agents arranged a controlled drug purchase involving Stroud before later searching the home and garage. Authorities later found narcotics, firearms and text messages documenting criminal activity.

Stroud was convicted of charges including sale of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge Jennifer Davis sentenced Stroud to 25 years in prison, with the first 15 years to be served behind bars. Officials said the sentence must be served without parole eligibility due to his status as a recidivist offender.

“This defendant’s criminal history shows a pattern of drug-related offenses spanning decades,” Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “When an individual continues to violate the law and harm the community, the State’s pursuit of a lengthy prison sentence is the only appropriate response. We are thankful that a dangerous drug dealer has been removed from our streets.”