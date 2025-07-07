Woodstock launches paid parking in downtown for the first time

WOODSTOCK, GA — The City of Woodstock has launched its first-ever paid parking program in select parts of its downtown area.

The new system began Monday and applies to certain on-street spaces and a nearby lot, operating daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first hour is free, followed by $2 per hour for the second and third hours.

“The first hour is free, and then the second and third hours are $2 per hour; so the most you would pay would be $4 an hour to park,” said Kyle Bennett with Woodstock’s Downtown Development team.

Bennett noted that more than 80% of downtown parking remains free. “The spots very close to the businesses will go towards paid parking,” he said.

To pay, drivers can scan a QR code or send a text message using instructions posted on signs at paid parking locations. The city says the change is in response to years of feedback from downtown merchants seeking improved parking management.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story