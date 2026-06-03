Women taking GLP-1 drugs may have lower risk of breast cancer

A new study finds women who use GLP-1 medications are 30 percent less likely to develop breast cancer.

Dr. Elizabeth McDonald with the University of Pennsylvania says the drugs are known to work with pathways associated with weight loss, but researchers are also examining how they affect other processes in the body.

“But then they bind to targets associated with the pathways like systemic inflammation, and we know that inflammation is a hallmark for cancer,” McDonald said.

Researchers say the findings point to another possible benefit of the popular weight-loss drugs.

The study also notes that other factors could be associated with the results, including patients’ overall access to healthcare and regular cancer screenings.