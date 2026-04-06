Woman shot, man in custody after incident led to SWAT situation in metro Atlanta

HENRY COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot during a domestic incident in metro Atlanta on Monday.

Henry County police responded to a home in the 400 block of Arden Place in Ellenwood.

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived.

A woman was shot and taken to the hospital. Her identity and condition have not been released.

SWAT responded to the scene during the standoff.

The man later surrendered and is now in custody.

Police have not said what led up to the incident.