Woman shot and killed during fight outside of Auto Zone near Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A woman was shot and killed outside an Auto Zone near Decatur early Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County police say there was some type of physical fight outside of the business on Columbia Drive, but they’re not sure yet if the woman was involved, or if she was an innocent by-stander.

Investigators aren’t releasing any details yet about any suspects in the case, but police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shanntrell Bell.

They’re still going over surveillance video from nearby businesses, looking for more clues about what happened.