Woman hospitalized after crash on I-285 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle fire shut down all southbound lanes of I-285 in Atlanta for several hours early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved vehicle fire. Crews extinguished the flames, provided emergency medical care, and a woman was transported to the hospital by Grady EMS.

Her condition is unknown.

“All southbound lanes were temporarily closed while crews operated and the roadway was cleaned due to fluids and debris from the incident,” officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.