Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex in metro Atlanta.

Officers say they found a 32-year old woman who was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex on South Cobb Drive.

Cobb County police investigators say it may have been a case of self defense.

Investigators believe there was an argument between the woman and one of her friends.

Police say no charges have been filed.

The identity of the victim and current extent of her injuries are unknown.

This is an active investigation.