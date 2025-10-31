Local

Woman found shot to death while house party was going on, Atlanta police say

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman found shot to death early Friday morning.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says a call about a shooting came in just after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block on Conley Downs Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who was in her 20s dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors reported that a party was going on at the house where the woman died.

So far, no word on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anybody with information is being asked to call police.

