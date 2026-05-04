Woman sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

ATLANTA — A woman convicted in a 2022 shooting spree in Midtown Atlanta which left two people dead and another injured has been sentenced to life in prison, officials said.

Raissa Kengne was found guilty but mentally ill on charges including murder and aggravated assault following a trial in Fulton County. A jury deliberated for about an hour before returning its verdict, prosecutors said.

Officials said the shootings happened in August 2022 at two locations in Midtown Atlanta connected to a condominium complex and a property management office where Kengne previously worked.

Prosecutors said Kengne first opened fire at a condo management office at the 1280 West Peachtree building before going to a second nearby office building tied to the same property management company.

Two victims, identified as Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, were killed in the shootings. A third victim, Michael Horne, was injured but survived, officials said.

Court records referenced during the case indicate Kengne lived at the same condominium complex where part of the shooting occurred. The records also show she had previously filed civil lawsuits alleging harassment and retaliation involving the property management company and others.

Investigators said two of the victims were named in those civil lawsuits.

Officials said after the shootings, Kengne left the scene by taxi, traveling first to her attorney’s residence before going to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Atlanta police later located and arrested her at the airport.

Prosecutors said Kengne was convicted on all 14 charges connected to the case.