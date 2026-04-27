Woman dead, 2 others injured in southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured in southeast Atlanta on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road after reports of multiple people shot.

Police said three people were struck by gunfire at the scene. A woman was pronounced dead, according to investigators. The identity of the victim was not released.

The conditions of the two other victims have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

This is an active investigation.