Woman arrested after crashing into midtown Atlanta fire station

Woman arrested after crashing into fence at midtown Atlanta fire station (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — A driver was arrested Thursday morning after crashing into the front of a midtown Atlanta fire station.

Firefighters on the scene told Channel 2 Action News that a woman crashed into a fire station on 16th Street near Atlantic Station at around 8 a.m.

Atlanta fire officials say she hit an exterior wall of the station, shifting around a few bricks and making a large crack on the inside of the building.

Luckily, there’s no major structural damage to the building.

Police did not identify the woman.

It is unclear whether she was impaired at the time of the crash.

She asked to be taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but there is no word on her current condition.

