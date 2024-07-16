Woman allegedly swindles northwest Georgia construction company out of more than $110K

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County woman was arrested after being charged with theft.

Floyd County deputies began investigating Rochelle Alexandria Vallejos, of Rome.

According to officials, Vallejos stole over $110,000 from Brown Construction on North Broad Street in Rome.

Floyd County authorities said Vallejos converted and redirected the money meant for the company into her personal checking account.

The alleged incident happened between Jan. 1, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2024.

Vallejos was charged with theft by conversion. She was booked into the Floyd County Jail.